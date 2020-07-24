Social distancing norms violated at event attended by TRS leaders

Posted By News Desk Published: 24th July 2020 9:05 am IST

Hyderabad: Social distancing norms were violated in the presence of Telangana Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao, and other leaders at a private event in Hyderabad on Thursday.

KT Rama Rao, along with Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad City Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, and other Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders, participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Neera Cafe on Necklace Road in Hyderabad, where social distancing norms had gone for a toss. According to reports, around 200 people attended the event.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Telangana has a total of 49,259 confirmed cases till Thursday, with 11,155 active cases.

Source: ANI
Hyderabad
