Social gatherings banned in Chile despite national holidays

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 10:10 am IST
Social gatherings banned in Chile despite national holidays

Santiago, Sep 7 : Social gatherings will continue to remain banned in some parts of Chile despite the upcoming national holidays, the Ministry of Health said.

The decision rescinds an announcement made last week that allowed small gatherings nationwide for the September 18, 19 and 20 celebrations, reports Xinhua news agency.

Annually on these three days, Chileans commemorate the ‘Fiestas Patrias’ or National Holidays marking the country’s independence.

However, Mayors of towns with growing outbreaks objected, saying the ban on social gatherings should not be relaxed for the festivities.

The move “aims to keep our guard up against the pandemic that affects the country”, the Minister Secretary General of the Government Jaime Bellolio told the media on Sunday.

READ:  Andhra sees highest single-day spike of 10,766 Covid cases

Chile has so far reported 422,510 coronavirus cases, while the death toll has increased to 11,592.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close