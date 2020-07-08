Social impact of news: Abandoned elderly woman taken back home

Hyderabad: All is well that ends well. Family members of the 77-year-old woman, Keshtamma have taken her back home after the story of her plight was published in Siasat Urdu Daily, Siasat.com and other media. The story received an overwhelming response from government and public quarters.

Finally the family members came to take her back home and submitted a written affidavit in which they promised that they will take good care of the old woman.

Also Read Son snatches money from ailing mother, abandons her on road

It was published in Siasat.com yesterday that a son instead of ensuring treatment to his ailing mother, snatched Rs 40,000 from her and abandoned her on the road. The septuagenarian mother was forced to take refuge under a push cart. The incident occurred at Anujigudam village of Medchal, Ghatkesar Mandal, where 77-year-old Keshtamma was unwell for quite some time. His son brought her at a hospital in Bhongir five days ago. But on Sunday, he and his wife snatched away Rs 40,000 which the elderly woman had and left her on road near bus stand. The old woman took refuge under a push card and locals are providing food and water to her.

As soon as the report became viral on media, government officials and NGOs sprung into action. Police called family members of Keshtamma to Bhongir. Grandsons of the elderly woman arrived at Bhongir and took responsibility of taking care of their maternal grandmother. They submitted written affidavit to circle inspector. They took their maternal grandmother home after her medical examination was done in a hospital.

Source: Siasat news