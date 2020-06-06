Social Initiative for Legal Remedies condemns Dr Aarti’s statement

Hyderabad: Social Initiative for Legal Remedies condemned the statement made by Dr. Aarti Lalchandani, Principal GVSM Medical College, Kanpur who reportedly called Tablighi Jamat members “Terrorists”.

Retd Major SGM Quadri

In the statement released by the Md. Shafquzzaman, President of the organization and Retd Major SGM Quadri, Secretary said, “We are stunned, dismayed and appalled by and unequivocally condemn the statement made by Smt. Aarti Lalchandani, Principal GVSM Medical College, Kanpur reportedly calling Tablighi Jamat members/Muslims as “Terrorists” and suggesting that such patients should be sent to jails or jungles instead of wasting the national resources on them.

This is not only violative of constitutional provision of equality but also against the Hippocratic Oath, every doctor is required to take before joining the profession.

This is not an isolated aberration but a manifestation of the poisonous mindset which has been nurtured during several years. It has come in the wake of several such instances of practical discrimination by several doctors and hospitals in admitting Muslim patients.

We urge upon the government to take serious note of the issue, remove her from the post of Principal so that she does not spread this poison among the future students, cancel her medical registration, file FIR and take legal action for spreading communal hatred and causing disaffection among the communities so that the social and Constitutional fabric of the country is saved.”

