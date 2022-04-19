‘Social Media Lab’ launched in Maharashtra to curb communal tensions

Mumbai: Mumbai Police announced that a ‘Social Media Lab’ has been established to monitor posts that may incite communal tensions in Maharashtra, on Monday.

According to Mumbai Police, approximately 3,000 such posts have been deleted now and a total of six cases have been filed in various police stations on charges of inciting violence during Ram Navami celebrations.

In the meantime, the Maharashtra government has decided that the use of loudspeakers in religious places will be permitted only with prior permission.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil stated to Times Now that the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the Mumbai Police Commissioner will develop guidelines for the use of loudspeakers in public places within the next one or two days.

“A total of 30 people have been arrested in the incident of clash between members of two communities in Mankhurd. A total of 61 persons arrested in the different cases so far,” said Mumbai officers.

Patil was also alerted of tough steps if anyone tries to trouble the peace in the state. “We have kept an eye on the law and order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace in the state,” he remarks.

Lately, a joint statement was also issued by the thirteen opposition leaders at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the latest incidents of hate speech and communal clashes in the country. The competition leaders expressed deep situation over such incidents and demanded stringent punishment for the perpetrators of communal violence withinside the country.

In the statement, the leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts MK Stalin and Hemant Soren, also raised concern over the manner in which issues relating to food, dress, faith, festivals, and language “are being deliberately used by the ruling establishment to polarise society”.

“We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister, who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society. This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage,” the statement stated.