Social media star Abdu Rozik to visit India on THIS date

Mumbai: Popular social media sensation Abdu Rozik is all set to visit India on June 8. Re-sharing actor Bollywood Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story, Rozik wrote, “See you in India on 8th June”.

image: Instagram

Going by his Instagram profile, it seems like Rozik is a huge fan of Bollywood. Recently, he posted a video of him dancing to a Hindi song “Jalebi Baby”, and captioned, ” A little jaleby baby 👶 💕 ready for 🇮🇳 tesher #Jasonderulo #suits #fashion #clothes #bespoke #dubai #tajikistan #uae #iifainabudhabi #india #bollywood.”

Earlier this year in January, Abdu Rozik made headlines as he performed with Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman at Expo 2020 in Dubai. “An honour and dream to perform with the grammy oscar-winning @arrahman,” he wrote on his photo-sharing app.

He had also shared a fun music video of Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi’s‘ Dance Meri Rani’, where he was spotted grooving in the video. Sharing the clip, he said, “Location please? #norafatehi #gururandhawa #nachmerirani #dancemerirani #trending #song #India #bollywood #uae #tajikistan.”

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is from Tajikistan and is known as the world’s smallest singer. He rose to prominence after his fight with fellow internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov went viral. The video went viral and quickly became a hot topic of discussion. The artist has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.