Social media star Mr. Faisu to star in action-thriller web series

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 7:02 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 31 : Social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, has been roped in as the lead actor of an action-thriller web series opposite actress Ruhi Singh.

Titled “Bang Baang: The Sound Of Crimes”, the project involves mystery, suspense, action, and loads of youth drama amid deep-lying secrets.

The makers conducted virtual auditions across the country, to hunt for the lead actors.

Sharing a teaser of the series on Instagram, Mr. Faisu wrote: “Punches and Punchlines fly! Lights… Camera… Action. Unveiling the fantastic cast of the biggest action-thriller of the year. Ab hoga @altbalaji & @zee5shows par #BangBaang.”

“Bang Baang” is scheduled to go on floors in September in Udaipur. It will later stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

