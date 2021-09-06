Social worker Mohd.Imran surrenders before police,let off after warning

Hyderabad: Mohammed Imran, a social worker from the old city whose house was surrounded by the AIMIM activists late Sunday night, surrendered before the Kalapathar police station.

He was summoned by the police after the AIMIM Yakutpura legislator Ahmed Pasha Quadri had lodged a complaint with Nampally police against Imran for allegedly harassing over the phone.

Imran along with his mother Shahnaaz Fatima appeared before the police upon which he was interrogated.

In this connection Inspector Kalapathar police station S Sudarshan said that though no case has been registered against Imran. A team of Nampally police went to Mohammed Imran’s house for inquiring about the MLA’s complaint upon which he created nuisance over social media.

He said that Imran has been making phone calls to MLAs and harassing them.

He denied any AIMIM activists attacking his residence at Kalapather.Imran will be produced before the RDO court at District Collector office for binding him over for good behaviour.

Earlier, Mohammed Imran’s mother Shahnaaz Fatima had lodged complaint with the Kalapathar police alleging harassments by AIMIM workers at her residence.