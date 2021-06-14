Social worker Syed Saleem sent to jail

Hyderabad: Social worker Syed Saleem who was arrested by the Chandrayangutta police in connection with the alleged defamatory statement against a woman on late Sunday night sent to jail.

The activists of AIMIM party have again targeted Saleem near police station while he was being taken to the magistrate’s residence.

Activists of AIMIM party trying to stop the police vehicle in which Social worker Syed Saleem was being shifted to jail pic.twitter.com/CGrFCQ7k5A — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 14, 2021

The Chandrayangutta police on late Saturday night picked up Syed Saleem soon after a FIR was lodged against him for allegedly defaming a woman who also runs a web channel. The police after detaining him through out the day in the police station on late Sunday produced him before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and he was remanded to 14 day judicial custody.

Soon after the magistrate’s order Saleem was shifted to Chanchalguda central prison. A bail petition is being filed before the court.