Socialism cannot be removed from preamble, says Faizan Mustafa

New Delhi: Faizan Mustafa puts forth his views on how and why the terms ‘Socialism’ and ‘Secularism’ cannot be removed from the constitution.

“The law says the Supreme Court calls Preamble as the basic structure of the constitution, they can add in the basic structure but they can’t remove any statement.” Says Faizan Mustafa.

He also says, “Rakesh Sinha’s argument would state that these terms were not a part of the original 1950’s preamble, but ironically they are a number of points that I can show, were not a part of the original constitution like the Right to Education 21A was introduced later, fundamental duties were added later, terms like Integrity came in 1976, so when these can sustain in the constitution then why not socialism and secularism.”

