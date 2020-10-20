Society to decide if Mathura-Kashi should’ve mosque or temple: CT Ravi

Society to decide if Mathura-Kashi should've mosque or temple: CT Ravi

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 20 : BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi said on Tuesday that the society would decide if Mathura and Kashi should have a mosque or a temple.

Speaking to reporters here, Ravi claimed that the BJP cannot take decisions on each and every matter faced by the society, adding that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya had its own history of struggle.

“It was a 500-year-long struggle which the BJP joined. The Indian society itself is capable of finding solutions to such problems,” he said, adding that he is confident that the society will take an appropriate decision at the right time.

It would be worth noting here that the Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, while the Shahi Idgah mosque stands next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

Soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in favour of the Ram Mandir Trust, BJP leader and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister in Karnataka, K.S. Eshwarappa, had stated on August 5 that “a symbol of slavery disturbs our attention and points out that you are a slave.”

He had further reiterated his stance and claimed that all Hindus across the world have a dream that those symbols of slavery should be removed on the lines of Ayodhya.

“The masjids in Mathura and Kashi will be destroyed too and temples will be rebuilt,” the minister had maintained.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

