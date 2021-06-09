Sofia Hayat slams Salman Khan for Eid releases, ‘Tries profiting from spiritual day’

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has always shown her displeasure against Salman Khan ever since she came out of the controversial show. The model-turned-actress who embraced spirituality becoming nun, once again slammed the superstar in her latest Instagram.

Sofia was one of the contestants on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

Sofia Hayat criticised Salman Khan for using Eid, a ‘spiritual day’, as a ‘promotional day’ for his releasing his movies. She also revealed that she chose not to appear on stage at the Bigg Boss finale with Salman because her morality and truth is stronger than her ego.

In a long Instagram note, she wrote about Salman ‘using the same tricks’ before releasing a film. In her note, she also asked, “Isn’t it about time you cast a girl your own age to star opposite you?”

Sofia Hayat’s Instagram post on Salman Khan

Sofia Hayat wrote, “Salman Khan has been using the same tricks every time he releases a movie. He releases on Eid, using the religious festivity as a promotional day, profiting from a spiritual day. He also releases the same clichéd story lines, same cheesy looks to camera, same clichéd girl meets boy story, (always using a younger model each time, isn’t it about time you cast a girl your own age to star opposite you?), and same clichéd cheesy lines. What he has not done is to grow.”

She added, “His audiences have clearly grown and are fed up with the same regurgitated story lines that are quite clearly brain numbing, even watching the trailer of Radhe, I thought, haven’t I seen all of this before?”

Sofia further wrote, “Watching Randeep Hooda was painful. He is a good actor, and his acting has gone to waste on such an over the top and badly written role. Did he take the role because he got to work with Salman because it gives him credibility? That’s the issue with the industry. Roles are taken for prestige. Imagine if Randeep said, ‘the character is badly written, and very cliched’. He probably would have been outed from Bollywood.”

“I myself chose not to appear on stage on BB final next to Salman because my morality and truth is stronger than my ego,” she added in her note.

“We have entered the Golden age, and humanity has evolved in every way. The people of India are not stupid, they are intelligent and evolving every day. Maybe Salman should try this to. Namaste Shalom Salaam Satnam Mother Sofia Maria Hayat Cosmic Mother #radhe,” she concluded.