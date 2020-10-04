Sofia Vergara: The highest paid actress in the world

New Jersey: An American business magazine, Forbes released this year’s list of Highest Paid Actresses and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has scored the top spot with earnings of $43 million which is the equivalent of Rs 315 crore.

Sofia Vergara bet Hollywood star Angelina Jolie who occupied the second position with $35.5 million.

Who is Sofia Vergara?

Sofía Margarita Vergara is a Colombian-American actress, television producer, comedian, presenter and model.

Born on 10 July, 1972, Sofia Vergara was the top-earning actress in American television in 2012, 2013, and 2016, and she was the second highest paid TV actress in the world as of 2019.

Forbes attributed Sofia’s impressive earnings to her fat paycheck from Modern Family – $500,000 per episode – and also as a judge on reality TV show America‘s Got Talent, with an estimated $10 million per season. The Emmy-winning Modern Family came to an end in April this year after successfully running for 11 seasons.

“She padded that income with a series of endorsement and licensing deals,” reported Forbes.

Apart from her appearances on the shows, Sofia also has the endorsement and licensing deals.

Forbes List Of Highest Paid Actresses

According to the Forbes list of highest paid actresses, Sofia Vergara and Angelina are followed by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot with $31.5 million.

Sofia Vergara: USD 43 million

Angelina Jolie: USD 35.5 million

Gal Gadot: USD 31.5 million

Melissa McCarthy: USD 25 million

Meryl Streep: USD 24 million

Emily Blunt: USD 22.5 million

Nicole Kidman: USD 22 million

Ellen Pompeo: USD 19 million

Elisabeth Moss: USD 16 million

Viola Davis: USD 15.5 million

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar turned out to be the only Indian celebrity on the list – he held the fourth spot with his earnings estimated at $48.5 million.