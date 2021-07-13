Soft launch of Sputnik V not put on hold: Dr Reddy’s

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Monday clarified that the soft launch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V has not been put on hold.

“Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India have been put on hold,” the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.

The pharma major stated that the nationwide soft launch of the Russian vaccine has reached over 50 cities and town across India.

It said it will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks.

Starting initially in Hyderabad on Monday, the soft launch roll-out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all India. Dr Reddy’s gave a list of cities and town.

Dr Reddy’s has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose, all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll-out to the public, it added.

Dr Reddy’s clarification came amid reports that Sputnik V second dose shortage will delay the commercial roll-out.

Under the soft launch, the company has reportedly administered more than 1.95 lakh doses at hospitals across the country.

The company, which was originally planning a full roll-out in mid-June, is reported to have so far received about 30 lakh first doses and 3.60 lakh second doses.