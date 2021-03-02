Software employee stabbed by a stalker at city outskirts

By SM Bilal|   Published: 2nd March 2021 10:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: A disgruntled stalker made a attempt on life of a woman software employee in Narsingi area of Cyberabad. However the police could able to nab the attacker from the area.

According to the sources, Sujatha a resident of Lotus Hills, Laxmi Nagar Colony, Hyder shahkote under the Narsinghi Police Station, was allegedly stabbed by one Salman Shahrukh tonight.

During the incident the woman suffered bleeding injuries and she was rushed to hospital. On Tuesday night Shahrukh broke into her house and stabbed her with a dagger. The incident created sensation in the area.

The stalker tried to flee from the spot but he was caught by the locals and handed over to the police. The Narsingi police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

On reaching information the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay arrived at the private hospital where the woman is undergoing treatment.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Published: 2nd March 2021 10:41 pm IST
Back to top button