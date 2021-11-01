Software engineer dies by suicide due to harassment by in-laws

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old software engineer, Srisha, died by suicide in district Kamareddy after she was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws. The woman, who has left behind two twins, was found hanging from the ceiling fan on October 31.

According to the police, Srisha was married in 2013 to Hariprasad and was working in Bangalore. However, she started living with her in-laws during the pandemic after her company offered work from home.

The victim was allegedly harassed by her husband and mother-in-law for additional dowry for the construction of the new house, which forced her to take the extreme step.

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents have alleged that her in-laws murdered her and portrayed it as a suicide.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.