Software engineer girl commits suicide

Hyderabad: A girl software engineer, native of Odisha committed suicide in the hotel room by hanging herself to the ceiling.

According to the details of the incident, Rajya Lakshmi was residing in Siddi Vinayak Women’s Hostel, Megha Hills Colony, Madhapur along with her friends.

She took this extreme step when her colleagues had gone out. When they came back, they found her dead body hanging from the ceiling. They reported the matter to the police.

A team of Madhapur police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital.