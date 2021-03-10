Soha Ali Khan gives a sneak peek into Pataudi Palace; see pics

Mumbai: Actor-turned author Soha Ali Khan is currently away from the hustle-bustle of the city with her little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The mother-daughter duo along with Sharmila Tagore are holidaying at their ancestral home in Pataudi.

About Pataudi Palace

The Pataudi Palace is a grand ancestral property owned by Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, The Pataudi Palace was built by the last ruling Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan for his begum.



Image source: House Of Patudis Instagram

Soha has been sharing her happy moments from the trip on social media where little Inaaya seems to be enjoying the vacay with her mommy and nani.

Soha shares glimpses of Pataudi fields

Taking to Instagram, the Tum Mile actress shared pictures and videos where she was seen taking Inaaya for a walk in the fields of her ancestral Pataudi mansion. In the several pictures that Soha posted, we can see little Inaaya having a gala time, running around in the fields and playing with their pooch.

Soha captioned the first picture as “Having a field day!” In the second picture, we can see Inaaya feeding little, white birds with her hands. Soha also posted a picture of Inaaya looking at a tree’s giant roots in wonderment and wrote, “Backs to my roots” .



Soha Ali Khan Instagram stories

On Women’s Day, Soha shared pictures with her daughter and wrote, “Of suns and daughters #happywomensday.” In the photos, Soha and Inaaya can be seen exercising with the beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

A few days ago, Soha Ali Khan had posted a sweet picture of her mother, Sharmila Tagore with Inaaya as the little one had sat on her grandmother’s lap. Soha had captioned it as “Reunited!” followed by a heart emoji.

She also gave us a glimpse of play area of Pataudi palace. Take a look at them all.



Soha Ali Khan Instagram stories

Inaaya is Soha Ali Khan’s daughter with husband Kunal Kemmu. The couple welcomed Inaaya on September 29, 2017.

More pictures of palatial and lavish Pataudi Palace