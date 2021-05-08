Soha Ali Khan wants a ‘magic wand’

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 8th May 2021 6:42 am IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan could really use a magic wand right now, going by her social media post on Friday.

Soha posted a picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram, where she is seen playing with a wand.

“Could really use a magic wand right about now,” she wrote on the image.

Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, also shared a video of her daughter running around and playing in the house.

“Keeping spirits high with our party for 1! #lockdown #stayhomestaysafe,” she captioned the video.

Kunal and Soha got married in 2015 and Inaaya was born in 2017.

