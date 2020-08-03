Soha posts old pic with Saif, netizens think it’s Sara and Ibrahim

Mumbai, Aug 3 : Actress Soha Ali Khan on Monday posted an old picture where she poses with brother Saif Ali Khan. However, a large number of users mistook the duo in the photo to be Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Soha’s picture was meant to wish Saif on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. “There’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai #throwback,” she wrote on Instagram, along with the vintage picture, where she and Saif pose in front of a car.

However the picture caused a tizzy in social media. Many users confused them with Saif’s children Sara and Ibrahim.

“I thought that is Ibrahim,” a user wrote.

“Omg I didn’t realise that it’s u n said until I saw who has posted it! I thought it was sara n ibrahim,” said another.

A third user said: “I thought that is Ibrahim and Sara”.

One questioned: “Is that Saif with Sara??”

“Sara and Ibrahim copy paste from you guys…” said a fan.

