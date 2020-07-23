Sohail Siddiqui arranges repatriation of Indian workers stranded in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: Thousands of workers and labours are stranded in Gulf countries due to coronavirus lockdown anxiously waiting to return to their country. Government has arranged special flights for their repatriation, but only in limited numbers. These flights proof insufficient compared to the number of workers wishing to return to their countries. In this situation some individuals and Non Government Organisations (NGOs) have decided to help these distressed workers; one among them being Sohail Siddiqui of Saudi Arabia. He, with the help of Indian diplomat Dr Ausaf Sayeed has arranged repatriation of several Indians.

Sohail Siddiqui by meeting authorities of various companies convinced them to arrange chartered flights for repatriation of Indian workers. He has played an important role in repatriation of 47 people belonging to Hyderabad and other cities of the country. His services for Indian workers who have lost their jobs and are facing financial problems are remarkable. He is doing this job with the help of Indian embassy he says he is doing this as a social service.

After Covid lockdown thousands of Indian have lost jobs in Gulf countries and they are anxiously waiting to return to their country for the past 3 months. Sohail Siddiqui says one of the advantages of helping others is that it maintains mental and physical health of a person. Social work relieves stress.

Acknowledging the role played by Indian diplomat Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Sohail Siddiqui says the former has helped in arranging special flights for the repatriation of Indian workers. Several private companies on the request of Sohail Siddiqui have arranged chartered flights for their workers to return to their hometowns. He has played a role in repatriation of people belonging to not only Hyderabad but also to other states like Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi etc.

