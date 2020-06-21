Solar eclipse seen in Delhi, Mumbai

By Qayam Published: June 21, 2020, 12:03 pm IST
Solar Eclipse

Delhi/Mumbai: Solar eclipse was seen in the skies of the national capital and Mumbai on Sunday.

The solar eclipse will be visible until 3.04 pm and the maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.

It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.

It is the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

While people living along the path annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan and Joshimath will be able to see the annular phase, people in rest of India can witness a partial eclipse, said the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Source: ANI
