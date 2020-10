Srinagar, Oct 2 : A soldier shot himself dead with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s border town of Uri on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rakshet Kumar of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, and hailed from Samba district of the Union Territory.

“An FIR has been registered in this incident and legal formalities are being completed,” a police officer said.

Source: IANS

