Solskjaer urges Maguire to keep Leicester feelings aside

London: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged defender Harry Maguire to keep his emotions under check for their crucial Premier League clash against his former club Leicester on Sunday.

United paid 80 million pounds for Maguire to snap him from Leicester before the start of this campaign. This made the Englishman the most expensive defender in the history of the sport.

For Maguire, it will be an emotional return to the club where he spent two years between 2017-19. Maguire knows he will have to beat his former team to take his current club into the Champions League next season.

“That’s football for you. Harry is a defender and you don’t want them to be emotional anyway,” Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Leicester clash as per Goal.com.

“Harry will be all right, the feelings he has for Leicester, he has to leave them aside for 90 minutes, unfortunately for them,” he added.

Three teams remain in contention on the last day of the Premier League for a place in next season’s Champions League. United need a just a draw to secure qualification while only a win will do for Leicester.

As for Chelsea, they also need a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to qualify. But if Leicester lose, Chelsea will qualify even if they lose against Wolves as Frank Lampard’s troops hold one-point advantage over ‘The Foxes’.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.