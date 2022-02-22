Solve problems here first, you can be PM later: Eatala to KCR

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Eatala Rajendar attacked the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by saying that he can become the Prime Minister later but first has to solve problems in the state.

Rajendar’s remarks come as a reaction to the CM’s visit to Mumbai and his meetings with Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

He visited the Dharna Chowk at Indira Park and offered solidarity to the Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) who are protesting for the implementation of the Government Order (GO) for an increase in their pay scale.

“We are seeing such a big protest in the state after quite some time. I appreciate that the VRAs are protesting in spite of the arrests. On February 24, 2017, on the eve of Shivaratri, all of you believed in CM KCR’s words and have anointed him. But now, all his words just turned out to be mere words, ” he said.

Rajendar further said that by assuming promotion to the VRA posts, many who have completed their PhDs and PGs wrote the exam and got selected. “They all expected to go until the Cadre of the Joint Collector. But their dreams got shattered. KCR has thrown mud in their eyes,” he remarked.

The Huzurabad MLA deplored that CM KCR hasn’t conducted a single Praja Darbar in the last seven years.”There is no minister, secretary and Chief Commissioner of Land Affairs (CCLA) assigned to the Revenue department and KCR has destroyed it. KCR! Do you have the talent to rule?” he asked.