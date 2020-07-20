Some are trying to paint DMK as Hindu enemy: Stalin

Chennai: The DMK President M. K.Stalin on Monday said some people are trying to paint the party as the ‘Hindu enemy’ to prevent its growth.

In a letter to the party members, Stalin said some people are trying to use a very old idea of trying to paint the DMK as the Hindu enemy through new technology to prevent the growth of the party.

Stalin said while such acts divert the people’s attention, and work is on to prevent 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Communities (OBC).

According to Stalin, the party is fighting against such actions in the court of law.

Urging to practice restrain against those who try to paint the DMK as ‘Tamil enemy’ Stalin asked his partymen to look at the social media posts against the party as jokes.

According to Stalin, the people of Tamil Nadu want a government change while attempts are being made on the social media to prevent DMK’s electoral victory.

Meanwhile DMK’s Organisation Secretary and Member of Parliament R. S.Bharathi on Monday lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai about a fake twitter account in the name of Stalin.

“The motive behind fabricating the bogus account is only to bring disrepute, cause injury and to dishonour Mr. M. K.Stalin and to lower the image of DMK party and its leaders in the eyes of general Public, especially Hindus,” Bharathi said in the complaint.

“The DMK party has already lodged a few complaints in this regard and there has so far been no action taken as per the law. This has emboldened the miscreants to repeat the same and now are playing with the religious feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu,” the complaint notes.

