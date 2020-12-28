Some farmers start sowing onions at protest venue in Delhi

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 28th December 2020 10:24 am IST
onions
Some of the protesting farmers in the national capital have sown onion crops at the protest venue [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi: Several farmers from Punjab who are protesting against the recently enacted central farm laws are keeping themselves engaged by sowing onion crops at the Burari ground here with protests now stretching for a month now.

“We are engaged in sowing onions at the ground here. It has been one month since we have been here. What can we do here as we have no work. In Punjab, the land is very costly. Here it is available for free and hence we are doing farming of onions,” a farmer said.

“If Modi ji doesn’t agree to repeal the farm laws then we will sow the onion crops in the entire ground,” he added.

READ:  Trump urges Congress to amend 'wasteful' Covid relief bill

Farmers have been protesting since last month at the Singhu border against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer unions have held several rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare accepting the Centre’s offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting.

READ:  India bans all flights connecting to UK until December 31
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 28th December 2020 10:24 am IST
Back to top button