Some forces want to destabilise Pakistan, says Qureshi

Islamabad, Oct 28 : Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that some “forces” wanted to destabilise the country.

Reacting to the Peshawar blast that killed at least eight people, the Minister stressed that the federal and provincial governments will have to stay alert, Geotv reported.

He added that public support was important to ensure security and urged people to maintain religious harmony.

“Some elements want to politicise the blasphemous caricature issue,” he told Geo News. “The government is not neglectful of its responsibilities.”

The Foreign Minister said the government would ensure security during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, Qureshi recalled his telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar on the recent terrorist attacks in Quetta and Peshawar.

The Minister said he warned Atmar against allowing terrorist elements to use Afghan soil. “Some forces want to disrupt Pak-Afghan ties,” Qureshi told the Afghan minister. He added that Pakistan recently announced a new visa policy to facilitate the travel of Afghan people.

“Intra-Afghan dialogue provides an excellent opportunity for peace and the Afghan leadership must seize this opportunity,” he told Atmar and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Highlighting that the Pakistan Democratic Movement was provided security during their Quetta jalsa, Qureshi said the federal government had prioritized matters of national interest. “The opposition and government can hold dialogues on many forums.”

