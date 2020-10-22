Some fun as Rashid imitates Muralitharan’s bowling action

Dubai, Oct 22 : SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan was seen imitating the bowling action of his team’s bowling coach, legendary Muttiah Muralitharan, ahead of Thursday’s game against Rajasthan Royals.

The leg-spinner from Afghanistan bowled a few deliveries at practice with flexed elbow that was characteristic of former Sri Lankan bowler’s bowling. Muralitharan is the top wicket taker in Test history with 800 wickets.

However, when his turn came to bowl in the match, Rashid avoided bowling any of Murali offies.

Rashid, who finished an economical spell of 4-0-20-1, could have had Ben Stokes in his very first over as the England all-rounder went for a big shot over mid-wicket against a googly. But the opportunity was spilled by Vijay Shankar .

Rashid had the last laugh though, getting Stokes after the batsman missed a flick and the ball deflected off the pads onto the stumps.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

