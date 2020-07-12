Some parts of Goa to receive rainfall today: IMD

By Qayam Published: July 12, 2020, 10:47 am IST
imd

Panaji: Some districts in North Goa and South Goa are likely to receive rains in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

“Light to moderate rainfall spell is very likely to occur at many places over North Goa & South Goa districts during next 3 hours. Isolated locations are likely to experience heavy spells,” the IMD tweeted.

The weatherman also said that “rain and thunder bearing clouds are present over Pernem, Tiswati, Marmugao and Salcette talukas of Goa.”

Source: ANI
