Some Rajasthan Congress MLAs return home from Manesar hotel

Gurugram: Some of the Congress MLAs from Rajasthan who were staying in a five-star hotel in Manesar as they favoured Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in his tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have now returned home, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, these MLAs had supported Pilot on a leadership change in the state, but on reaching the hotel, were allegedly told that the Gehlot government would have to be dislodged, and a new dispensation led by the BJP comes in its place.

However, some of them were not keen on this as they wanted to change the Chief Minister but not join the BJP.

There was no definitive information on the number of MLAs that had returned or were staying back.

Source: IANS