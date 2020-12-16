Some respite as Agra reports only 18 new Covid cases

Agra, Dec 16 : The number of Covid cases in the Taj city has shown a consistent fall in the week, health department officials said on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, there were only 18 fresh cases of Covid-19. On Monday, Agra had reported 31 cases in 24 hours.

The total number of cases so far now stands at 9,899. The number of deaths is 169 while the number of active cases has gone down to 308. Health officials said close to four lakh samples had been tested so far.

The infection-spread has been checked in the neighbouring districts of Firozabad and Mathura also, as publicity campaigns to sensitise people have begun showing good results.

In Agra, home isolation of more than 500 Covid positive cases had been found quite effective, according to the health department officials.

Health teams had been visiting city interiors and screening people.

The resumption of the out-patient department (OPD) services at the S.N. Medical College has helped hundreds of patients get prompt treatment for all types of illnesses, officials said.

The health officials were also busy in setting up the infrastructure for the imminent vaccination drive.

Source: IANS

