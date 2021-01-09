Some schools in Hyderabad begin classes after obtaining guardian’s consent

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: Some corporate schools in Hyderabad and elsewhere have started classes with the guardian’s consent ensuring precaution and social distancing, according to reports.

“The officials of the Education Department are avoiding to comment how prudent is this decision of the corporate schools”, a report said.

“The school managements say that in view of the decrease in coronavirus cases in the state and on the insistence of the guardians, they have decided to start regular classes with precaution and social distancing.”

Schools in Hyderabad took consent letter from students’ guardians

A consent letter is being obtained from the guardians of the students to avoid any repercussion in this regard. They are also being asked to pay the full fee as educational institutions are not ready to reduce it.

The teachers are happy with this decision as they are likely to get full pay due to the regular classes.

School managements face difficulties

It may be mentioned that many school managements in Hyderabad and other district of Telangana are facing a lot of difficulties due to economic woes as educational institutions remained closed since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Some schools have started classes for VI to X standards whereas others for IX and X.