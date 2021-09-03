Somesh Kumar advises govt employees to work for poor

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar advised the Government employees to work for the collective development of the state and further the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The employees should ensure the progress of the state by their hard work and good performance,” the Chief Secretary said speaking on the occasion of promoting 122 Government employees.

Telangana Secretariat Employees Association has felicitated the Chief Secretary on the occasion of the promotion of 122 Government employees.

The Chief Secretary advised the employees to work hard with better performance and transparency to ensure the Welfare of the state’s poor people.

Under the direction of the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary ordered the promotion of the government employees. The duration of promotion has been decreased from 3 years to 2 years and the necessary instructions were issued in this regard.

The chief minister has announced 30% PRS implementation for the Government employees. The Chief Secretary instructed the Department to undertake drafting, notation, computer skills and other training for all the Government employees.

Speaking on the occasion the President of the Telangana Secretariat Employees Association Narendra Rao expressed gratitude to the chief minister and the Chief Secretary.

The Principal secretary Vikas Raj and the other employees of the Secretariat attended the felicitation ceremony.

It is to be noted that the secretariat employees were staging sit-ins for their promotion and they had staged a “Dharna” before the Chief Secretary’s office before the state government announced this promotion.