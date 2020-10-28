Son kills mother over 1 lakh rupees

Hyderabad: An 80-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son after the former refused to give him ₹1 lakh. The incident took place at Ranga Reddy district’s Saroonnagar Mandal.

Police officials said that B. Kondaiah, 45, the victim’s son, strangled his mother Yadamma to death after the tift. The accused stuffed a cloth in her mouth and throttled her neck afterwards.

The issue began after Yadamma got a share of ₹1 lakh after her mother’s land was sold. She then gave money to a person on loan, with interest of Rs. 3,000 monthly. Her son, who fell into a financial crisis, asked her mother to give him ₹1 lakh, but she refused due to his bad vices.

After that, Kondaiah, he hatched a plan and decided to kill his mother. “On 12 July 2016 late night, he knocked on the door of his mother’s room and she opened the door. Kondaiah then forcibly pushed her into the room, due to which she sustained head injuries. When she made a hue and cry, he stuffed a cloth into her mouth and throttled her neck with his hands and killed her,” said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. During the trial on Wednesday, the court convicted the accused to undergo a life imprisonment (LI) conviction and also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.