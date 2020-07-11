Son of ex-bank employee arrested for running fake SBI branch

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police arrested son of former bank employee along two others for running a duplicate branch of State Bank of India (SBI).

“Police have arrested three people including the mastermind Kamal Babu, an unemployed youth whose parents were former bank employees,” said Ambethkar, an Inspector of Police at Panruti.

His father died 10 years ago, while his mother retired from a bank two years ago.

The other person arrested, runs a printing press from where all the receipts, challans and other documents were printed and the third culprit printed rubber stamps.

The three-month-old branch came under the lens after an SBI customer noticed it and took the matter up with his Branch manager. Soon after, the matter was escalated to Zonal office, which in turn informed the Branch Manager that only only two branches of SBI are running in Panruti, and no third branch had been opened.

SBI officials visited the place and were surprised to see the entire set exactly like a bank branch, with all the systems and infrastructure in place.

SBI officials immediately launched a complaint following which the three people were arrested, said police officials. No transactions had taken place.