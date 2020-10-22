Son of Irrfan Khan shares throwback video of parents

Irrfan Khan

New Delhi: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan on Thursday remembered his superstar father with a lovely throwback video of his parents.

Babil Khan shares throwback video

Babil took to Instagram to share the throwback video which sees his parents walking hand in hand while singing a romantic Lata Mangeshkar song ‘Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chalega.’

At a point in the video both Sutapa and Irrfan are seen discussing if the correct lyrics of the song have “Mera Saaya or Tera Saaya.”

Son of Irrfan Khan gets emotional

“Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(,” Babil wrote in the caption as he got emotional while dropping his mother at the airport.

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer.

Source: ANI

