Son snatches property, abandons elderly parents forcing them to beg

Hyderabad: Lonely child of an elderly couple drove them from his house, forcing them to beg. In a spate of incidents many people have left their near and dear ones on the mercy of others, due to Covid situation. But this is not the case of Covid but the case of undutiful child.

A son abandoned his elderly parents who had raised him with all efforts. The pathetic incident occurred at Dharmaram village of Ramayampet mandal in Medak district. Nagayya and Anjamma have only one son. Skirmishes began in the house after his marriage. Their daughter-in-law used to quarrel with the elderly couple asking them to sell the property.

Looking at the difficulty of his son, Nagayya sold his house and farmland located in the village and with the amount purchased a house for his son in Hyderabad. Old couple stayed with their son and daughter-in-law for 15 months but during those 15 months son and daughter-in-law did not talk to the elderly couple nor took care of them.

On the pretext of repaying loan, son also took ‘mangalsutr’ from his mother. Daughter-in-law assaulted the elderly couple and drove them out of the house. The poor couple reached their village four months ago. As they had sold their house, they took refuge on road side. Locals after listening to their sad tale, took them to Ramayampet police station and lodged complaint against son and daughter-in-law.

Assistant sub inspector Mahender assured to call the son and daughter-in-law and counsel them.

Source: Siasat news