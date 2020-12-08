Son takes loan of Rs 2.5 crore by forging father’s signatures

Borivali: A man, Pramod (52) took loan of Rs. 2.5 crore by allegedly forging the signature of his father, Hastimal Jain (77), a trader. This alleged crime took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Borivali Police Station.

As per Free Press Journal report, Hastimal came to know about it when he visited his three shops located in shopping mall in Borivali.

After finding his shops closed, he sought the reason from his son.

Responding to it, Pramod disclosed that due to losses in business, he had taken a loan worth Rs. 2.5 crore on the property.

When Hastimal checked the bank paper, he found that the loan was taken in his name after forging his signature.

It is also reported that the loan was taken in the last week of August 2019 when Hastimal was in Rajasthan to attend a religious ceremony.

Giving details of the case, a cop at Boravali Police Station said that complaint has been registered. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Investigation is going on.