Sonakshi leaves behind a piece of her heart as she leaves Maldives

Mumbai, Nov 26 : Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday bid goodbye to Maldives, her favourite vacation spot, with a heavy heart.

“Everytime I leave Maldives a piece of my heart stays back! Until we meet again…” Sonakshi posted on her verified Instagram account.

The actress, who was vacationing in Maldives over the past few days, has been flooding Instagram with beautiful photographs of herself from the beaches.

Sonakshi has also shared that she is an “island girl” and is the “happiest in the water”.

The actress will next be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

