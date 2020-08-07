Sonakshi Sinha mourns demise of ‘Ittefaq’ co-star Sameer Sharma

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday mourned demise of her co-star Sameer Sharma. The duo had shared screen space for the 2017 released mystery-thriller ‘Ittefaq’.

Found hanging

The late television actor and model was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling at his Malad West residence in Mumbai on Wednesday night, the Malad police said.

Upon the news, Sinha expressed grief and shock by taking it to the Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of the late actor, the ‘Dabangg’ star wrote: “Gone too soon”

Earlier the day, many Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Esha Gupta, and Mugdha Veira Godse took to the microblogging site, Twitter, to extend their condolences.

Sameer Sharma

The news of Sameer Sharma had triggered an outpouring of condolence messages on Twitter by netizens.

An accidental death report was registered in the matter and the body of the actor was sent for autopsy.

The police further said it is suspected that the actor had died by suicide two days ago as per the condition of the body.

He was seen in television shows such as ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki,’ ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke,’ ‘Jyoti,’ and ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

Source: ANI