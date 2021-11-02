Sonakshi Sinha threatens to give legal notice to Huma Qureshi, why?

Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram to share a picture of Sonakshi behind the mask from her Halloween celebrations and wrote, "Happy Halloween #lol Photo from last night #soho #nights"

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 2nd November 2021 9:30 am IST
Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, who shares a great friendship, often engage in fun social media banter. On Monday, Huma took to her Instagram to share a picture of Sonakshi behind the mask from her Halloween celebrations and wrote, “Happy Halloween #lol Photo from last night #soho #nights.”

Sonakshi Sinha jumped to the comments section and wrote, ”Excuse me why are u posting my photos without my permission? And passing them off as ur own 😂😂😂”. She re-shared the picture on her Instagram handle and said that she will send Huma a ‘legal notice’. “Stop posting my pictures as your own just for compliments. Sending you legal notice,” Sonakshi wrote.

Actor Saqib Saleem, Huma’s brother, reacted to Sonakshi’s comment, “@aslisona hahahahahha yahan bhi cheating (cheating here too).” Sonakshi replied, “@saqibsaleem she just wants ppl to tell her she’s pretty so she’s using my photos now saqu. Pls samjhao isko (Please make her understand).”

In terms of work, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. She next has Kakuda, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. On the other hand, Huma Qureshi was last seen in BellBottom along with Akshay Kumar. She will be next featured in Valimai alongside Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

