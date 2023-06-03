Sonakshi Sinha’s boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal’s net worth

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha turned 36 on June 2, and she was warmly wished on her special day by none other than her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal. Sharing a series of pictures with Sona, Zaheer wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways….You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep “ Roaring “ and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you #Perfect.”

Fans went on to wonder if Zaheer just confirmed his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha. They have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite a while now. While neither of them has confirmed or acknowledged this, they often share videos and pictures featuring each other on Instagram. Their social media banter with each other also often garners a lot of attention.

After his recent wishes for the actress, the Sona’s fans have been curious to know more and more about Zaheer.

Who is Zaheer Iqbal?

The talented Indian actor Zaheer Iqbal rose to prominence with his debut film, “Notebook.” Zaheer Ratnasi (popularly known as Zaheer Iqbal) grew up in a privileged family of successful jewellers. His father, Iqbal Ratansi, is friends with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and his sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a well-known celebrity stylist who has worked with actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Despite his initial interest in his family’s jewellery business, fate had other plans for him. Salman Khan recognised his potential and offered him the opportunity to pursue a career in acting, which marked a watershed moment in his life. Zaheer Iqbal worked as an assistant director on Salman Khan’s 2014 film “Jai Ho” before making his feature film debut. Finally, in 2019, Zaheer Iqbal made his long-awaited acting debut in “Notebook,” a Salman Khan Films production.

Do you know what the actor’s net worth is?

In addition to his acting career, Zaheer Iqbal has had success in commercials, films, and brand endorsements. His talent and hard work have enabled him to amass a decent net worth, which is estimated to be between Rs. 1-2 crore only by various media sources. With his promising start in the film industry and growing popularity, Zaheer Iqbal continues to make a name for himself as a talented actor, poised for future success.

Check out Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha’s photos here.