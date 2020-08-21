Sonakshi Sinha’s cyber bully arrested

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st August 2020 6:28 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 21 : The cyber cell of Mumbai Police has arrested a 27-year-old man for cyber bullying actress Sonakshi Sinha, and using derogatory language against her.

“I am immensely grateful to cyber crime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same. Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online abuse to happen to us or others,” Said Sonakshi.

The actress added that she was “extremely glad to be part of a campaign like this to help as many people as I can, who have been subjected to online harassment”.

Recently after being subjected to online negativity, Sonakshi, in association with Mission Josh had launched a campaign called Ab Bas to spread awareness on cyber security, impact of online harassment and legal options to deal with such cases.

Sonakshi recently opened her comments section on Instagram and urged all to refrain from any sort of harassment, but some users continued to abuse and threaten her. Then, Sonakshi’s team approached cyber crime branch of Mumbai Police and an FIR was filed against the perpetrators on August 14.

On August 21, Shashikant Jadhav, 27, from Aurangabad was arrested. Jadhav had not only been harassing Sonakshi but many other actors as well. Action against other bullies is under way too.

“Our aim was to ensure the conversation around harassment translates into action, so that it deters many others. Today it’s the celebrities being threatened, tomorrow it could be any of us, and this chain needs to be broken,” said Amit Tuli, member of Sonakshi’s team who initiated the proceedings.

About the development, Rashmi Karandikar, DCP of Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch, said: “We have arrested the accused. Mumbai police cyber cell continues to play a role in making the internet a safe place. Also, women’s safety has always been our priority. Cyber bullying and cyber stalking are punishable offences. We should all work in the direction of making the internet safe for all.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

