Sonakshi, Zaheer to confirm relationship with music video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have decided to announce their relationship through a music video.

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been flaunting their friendship on social media for a long time and fans are convinced it’s more than ‘just friendship’. In fact, recently, speculations of their marriage were rife around the internet. While Sonakshi cleared the rumors, fans hope to see their favorite duo turn into a beautiful couple soon.

Well, it looks like it’s finally going to happen.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have decided to announce their relationship through a music video called ”Blockbuster Jodi’. While an official confirmation is still awaited on the same, reports also suggest that song will release in the next month.

Looks like good news for Sona and Zaheer fans is on the way.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Zaheer Iqbal debuted with the Bollywood film ‘Notebook’. Recently, it was rumored that he is going to star in Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, has ‘Kakuda’, ‘Double XL’, and ‘Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness’ in her kitty.

