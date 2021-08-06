Sonali Bendre takes over Shilpa Shetty’s seat in Super Dancer 4

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty has been missing from her role as reality TV show judge in Super Dancer 4 ever since her husband Raj Kundra‘s arrest. The actress is one of the regular judges on the show, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Makers have been shooting with special guests as ‘the show must go on’. In the past two weeks, we saw various Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh gracing the show.

This weekend, Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee will appear on Super Dancer Chapter 4 as guest judges this weekend. The contestants will be performing on a bunch of timeless songs of the actresses. The audience will also see Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee share some interesting anecdotes with the participants.



Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee on Super Dancer 4 (Instagram)

Many pictures from the sets have surfaced on the internet where Sonali can be seen having a good time on the sets with the contestants and the judges of Super Dancer 4.

Shilpa Shetty has not been shooting for the reality show ever since her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. A few reports are suggesting that the actress will resume work after a couple of weeks.

Well, only the time will tell whether Shilpa will make a comback as a judge or not.