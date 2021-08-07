Sonali Bendre wears 2 decades old jacket to Super Dancer 4

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre will be seen judging the upcoming episode of dance reality show Super Dancer 4. She will taking over Shilpa Shetty‘s seat as the latter is on break after her her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest. Sonali will be gracing the show as a guest along with yesteryear beauty Moushumi Chatterjee. Sonali took to her Instagram account to share an interesting story about her outfit that she wore on the show.

The actress looked beautiful in wine color t-shirt and trouser. She complimented that look with an embellished jacket by Rohit Bal. She revealed in a post on Instagram that it is a 20-year-old jacket. Sharing then-and-now pictures of herself wearing the jacket, Sonali wrote, “Some things age better…I’m talking about my jacket here. I wore this beautiful jacket from @rohitbalofficial at least 2 decades ago and I’m so glad I could wear it again! #Vintage.”

The throwback photo which is going viral on social media, features the designer and Sonali Bendre’s Duplicate co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing about the fun she had on the sets of Super Dancer 4, Sonali wrote, “Got my dancing shoes on… watch me grove with the amazing kids of Super Dancer Chapter 4 this Saturday and Sunday.” Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Sonali Bendre was last seen as a judge on the TV show India’s Best Dramebaaz. She is best known for movies such as Hum Saath Saath Hai, Sarfarosh, Diljale, among others.