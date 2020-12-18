Sonam Kapoor appeals to avoid refined sugar to fight PCOS

Mumbai: Fashion diva of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, started a series calleb ‘Vanity Vinnettes’ on her Instagram account. From sharing makeup, beauty to health tips, Sonam has been motivating her fans to maintain good health and has been giving us a sneak-peek into her lifestyle habits.

In one of her episodes of Vanity Vinnettes, the 35-year-old actress shared that she has been suffering from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) or PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease) for some time now and over the years she has consulted a lot of doctors and nutritionists to get help deal with the disease.

In her IGTV video, Sonam Kapoor shared some of the best tips that have helped her deal with PCOS over the years.

What is PCOS or PCOD and how does it occur?

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) or PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS may have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels.

PCOS or PCOD occurs when the ovaries develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs.

Sonam Kapoor shares tips to fight PCOS

Sharing her personal experience of facing PCOS for long, Sonam Kapoor said yoga, excercise and avoiding refined sugar are the three best tips for combating the disease.

1. Avoid Sugar

It makes you feel good but then you come crashing down. Sonam has given up sugar completely. Refined sugar is a poison that you can put in your body, she said. Nobody really tells you how bad it is and she talked about how her life has changed since she gave it up.

Sonam Kapoor even urged to give up other sugars like honey, maple syrup, jaggery, etc. She also suggested to have sugar in the form of fruits like apple and oranges.

2. Exercise

She says she cannot emphasise enough on this. Walking is something that has become an afterthought. Sonam Kapoor also mentioned that she walks at least 10,000 steps a day now.

3. Yoga

It is something that makes you mobile and strong. It is one of the best all-round exercises that Sonam Kapoor said she can suggest. Yoga also involves meditation and breathing exercises. Another thing that aggravates PCOS is stress. Whether it is environmental stress or physical stress, any kind of stress is bad. And yoga, meditation and breathing have helped the actress out.