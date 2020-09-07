Sonam Kapoor celebrates Neerja Bhanot’s courage on her birth anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 7 : Sonam Kapoor says playing Neerja Bhanot was a life-altering experience for her. Monday was the birth anniversary of the late flight purser Bhanot on whose story the acclaimed Sonam-starrer Neerja narrated, and the actress took out time to paid a tribute to her.

Neerja Bhanot had given up her life saving passengers during a terrorist hijack of a Pan-Am flight at Karachi international airport in Pakistan on September 5, 1986.

She was born on September 7, 1963.

Her life story was brought alive on the big screen in the 2016 film “Neerja”, with Sonam playing the title role.

“Celebrating Neerja’s courage, charm and outlandish love for life – on her birth anniversary. Playing her was a life-altering experience for me, and I couldn’t have been more thrilled to have honoured her legacy in my own way. Everytime I talk about Neerja, I just go on and on, and rightfully so – for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world! #NeerjaBhanot #HappyBirthdayNeerja,” Sonam posted on her Instagram.

She also posted photos of Neerja Bhanot and a brief video of how she transformed into the real-life hero.

At the 64th National Film Awards, the Ram Madhvani directorial won Best Feature Film in Hindi and a Special Mention for Sonam.

