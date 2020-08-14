Sonam Kapoor: Revisiting books is like opening up a memory box

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 9:47 pm IST
Sonam Kapoor: Revisiting books is like opening up a memory box

Mumbai, Aug 14 : Actress Sonam Kapoor loves reading and she has shared two books that have impacted her.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress wrote: “Revisiting books is like opening up a memory box. The nostalgia, emotion and joy of it all comes rushing back to you, like it’s your first time being immersed into the writer’s universe. Today, I’m sharing with you the two books that have impacted me in more ways than one.”

One of them is “A Suitable Boy” by Vikram Seth. “It takes us on Lata’s journey: how she navigates into finding her ‘suitable boy’ in a newly independent India on the behest of her domineering mother,” Sonam wrote.

The other book is “Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer”. She described the book as “a historical fantasy novel penned by German writer Patrick Suskind”, adding that it “is the perfect horror fiction read that you want to deep dive into on a lazy day”.

She also asked her 30 million followers what their favourite fiction reads are.

“I need to get my hands on some new recommendations. Leave them for me in the comments below!” she concluded her post.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

